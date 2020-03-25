What's App Wednesday: Free Fitness Apps To Use For Home Workouts!

Here's some apps that are currently free to download and will help you stay active at home:

Gold’s AMP – Usually only available free to Gold’s Gym members, and $10 a month for non-members, it’s currently free to everyone though May 31st. It offers over 600 cardio and strength workouts.

Nike Training Club – App let’s you filter out exactly what type of workout you want, based on different criteria, including what muscle groups you want to work, what type of equipment you have or the time you have to spend. There are even celebrity workouts.

7 Minute Workout – Offers quick workouts without the need for equipment, and you can even compete with friends.

FitOn – Offers classes from celebrity trainers, as well as some special guests including Gabrielle Union and Jonathan Van Ness.

Peloton – You don’t need a bike to workout with their app, which offers a variety of workouts including running, strength, cycling, yoga and even meditation. It isn’t free, but there is a 90-day free trial being offered right now.

Yoga For Beginners – A great app if you want to try yoga for the first time. It offers videos that take you through the poses and breath work.