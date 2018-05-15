Free In The CLE! The Complete List Of Local Garage Sales And Events

GARAGE SALES:

Meadow Lakes Development Annual Garage Sale in North Rideville

Wednesday, May 16 at 5:00 pm through Saturday!



Garage sale, Meadow Lakes, North Ridgeville

Event address: 38507 Misty Meadow Trail

EVENTS:

Flea Market

Saturday May 19, 2018 8a.m.-3p.m

Arts, Crafts, Garage Sale Items, Homemade Wares.

Sponsered by the Riverside National Honor Society

Event Address:

585 Riverside Drive

Painesville, Ohio 44077

A family friendly 5K or 1 mile fun run for runners and walkers of all ages

and abilities. All funds raised will be donated to the International

Foundation for CDKL5 Research.

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Prices range from $15 - $30

Event Address:

Acacia Reservation

Lyndhurst, OH



Free Community Dinner & Event

Kids First 2018 VBS - Rolling River Rampage

Sunday, July 15, 2018 - Thursday, July 19, 2018

VBS 6:00-8:00 PM; Family Dinner 5:00-6:00 PM

All nursery-6th graders are invited to join us every night for fun, crafts,

games, science, music and more. The entire family is invited to join us for

dinner before VBS.

Event Address:

United Methodist Church of Macedonia

1280 East Aurora Road

Macedonia, OH 44056

19th Annual Holy-In-One Golf Outing to benefit Regina Health Center in

Richfield, Ohio

Monday, June 18, 2018



Event Address:

Firestone Country Club

452 East Warner Road

Akron, OH 44319

Details HERE.

