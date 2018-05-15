Free In The CLE! The Complete List Of Local Garage Sales And Events
GARAGE SALES:
Meadow Lakes Development Annual Garage Sale in North Rideville
Wednesday, May 16 at 5:00 pm through Saturday!
Event address: 38507 Misty Meadow Trail
EVENTS:
Flea Market
Saturday May 19, 2018 8a.m.-3p.m
Arts, Crafts, Garage Sale Items, Homemade Wares.
Sponsered by the Riverside National Honor Society
Event Address:
585 Riverside Drive
Painesville, Ohio 44077
A family friendly 5K or 1 mile fun run for runners and walkers of all ages
and abilities. All funds raised will be donated to the International
Foundation for CDKL5 Research.
Saturday, July 14, 2018
Prices range from $15 - $30
Event Address:
Acacia Reservation
Lyndhurst, OH
Free Community Dinner & Event
Kids First 2018 VBS - Rolling River Rampage
Sunday, July 15, 2018 - Thursday, July 19, 2018
VBS 6:00-8:00 PM; Family Dinner 5:00-6:00 PM
All nursery-6th graders are invited to join us every night for fun, crafts,
games, science, music and more. The entire family is invited to join us for
dinner before VBS.
Event Address:
United Methodist Church of Macedonia
1280 East Aurora Road
Macedonia, OH 44056
19th Annual Holy-In-One Golf Outing to benefit Regina Health Center in
Richfield, Ohio
Monday, June 18, 2018
Event Address:
Firestone Country Club
452 East Warner Road
Akron, OH 44319
