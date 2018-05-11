Fox Cancels “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” And “Last Man on Earth”

Three shows are getting the axe over at Fox including “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and fans are devastated. The show, which stars Andy Samberg has just celebrated its 99th episode and 100th episode earlier this year. It had also hit record ratings for the show reaching 1.9-million viewers, which is why it comes as a shock.

“Variety” notes that Universal Television may pitch the show to other networks like NBC to save it. However, the show will end on Fox on May 20th.

Fox has also canceled “The Last Man on Earth,” which starred Will Forte and January Jones. The show focused on a group that’s survived a deadly virus. The show ends after four season.