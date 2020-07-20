Floating Boat Cinema Coming To Cleveland - September 23rd-28th

A floating movie theatre is coming to Cleveland in September. You’ll be able to watch a movie from a mini boat - we know it will be here September 23rd through September 28th, but no official location or movies that will be shown have been announced yet. There will be 12-24 mini boats, each with 8 people.

The movies will be 'golden oldies' and 'new releases', popcorn will be free and other snacks and beverages can be bought before heading on the boat.

Floating Boat Cinema will also be attending St. Louis, Houston, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, New York, Austin, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

For more info, you can sign up to receive information here.