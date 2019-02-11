FIRST LOOK: Will Smith as The Genie in The Live Action Remake of Aladdin!
What do you think?
February 11, 2019
Categories:
Here's the trailer with Will Smith for the upcoming live action remake of Aladdin!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
14 Feb
Rick Springfield: Stripped Down Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
16 Feb
Shop 216 Various Locations
16 Feb
Tim at Pinecrest in Orange Village Pinecrest
16 Feb
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series Quicken Loans Arena
16 Feb
Live Conversation with John Cusack Akron Civic Theatre