First Look: Whitney Houston Hologram In Action

A hologram of Whitney Houston is going on tour

February 21, 2020
A holographic Houston will embark on a European Tour that will go from February to April in Europe. US dates are expected to follow. 

“Now is just the right time,” said Whitney's sister-in-law and state exeecutor of her estate, Pat Houston. “In the spirit of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now.”

“An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour,” features a live band, real dancers and yet it's all Whitney.  The setlist includes the hits like “I Will Always Love You," “How Will I Know,” “Saving All My Love For You,” and “Higher Love”. 

Take a look at the video of the Whitney Houston hologram in action:

