FIRST LOOK: Lego Releases 'Friends Central Perk' Design
Mmm can you taste the coffee?
August 9, 2019
Here's a look at the lego product:
Could we BE any more excited to build Central Perk?! ☕️ #Friends25 https://t.co/ID4dAfG8TZ pic.twitter.com/MQDHFnym4V— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 8, 2019
Closer look at the new #LEGO #friends #CentralPerk set featuring; Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Gunther and Joey! @DavidSchwimmer @LisaKudrow @MatthewPerry @CourteneyCox @JenniferAnnistn @slate_michael @Matt_LeBlanc @lego @FriendsTV pic.twitter.com/eHMd2kaKO1— Matthew Ashton (@matthew__ashton) August 8, 2019