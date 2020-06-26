Fireworks In Avon: CEO of Lake Erie Crushers Talks Upcoming Fireworks on July 4th

Tune into the interview below where Tom Kramig, CEO of the Lake Erie Crushers, talks about the upcoming fireworks happening with the City of Avon close to the Lake Erie Crushers stadium.

It will happen at 9:30pm on Saturday, July 4th. You can park your cars in the stadium parking lot and grass parking off Recreation Lane (the Stadium is closed).

Mayor Jensen from Avon wrote in a letter: “Realizing many things are not the same as they were just a few months ago, I am hoping this is one small way that families can get together to celebrate our country’s independence and reflect on the things that we are grateful for. Please commit to being safe at this event.”