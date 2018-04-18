A Few Old School Candies Might Be Going Extinct

Last month the New England Confectionery Company announced it might shut down its plant in Revere, Massachusetts. The company is directly linked to Necco, the creator of multiple candies such as Necco Wafers, Mary Janes, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Clark Bars and Sweethearts

Fans of Wafers are trying to purchase entire inventories of Necco Wafers, and stores are reporting having their entire inventory wiped out by shoppers. Products sales have gone up 50-63% since the announcement of the potential closing of the factory.

Necco has not made an official statement although the Necco CEO Michael McGee announced unless the company had a buyer, they would be forced to closed down.

Necco Wafers have a long shelf life and have a recipe that’s been unchanged since it was invented. Necco Wafers were evented to ‘fuel’ Union soldiers during the Civil War.

Necco Wafers come in eight flavors: Lemon (yellow), Lime (green), Orange (orange), Clove (purple), Cinnamon (white), Wintergreen (pink), Licorice (black) and Chocolate (brown).

