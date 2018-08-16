Festivites and Free Tours Scheduled For The 100th Anniversary of the Veterans Memorial Bridge

August 16, 2018
Cuyahoga County and the Downtown Cleveland Alliance have teamed to bring in live music, food trucks and more entertainment. You'll do the tour self-guided, but you'll be able to see the bridge's lower level which has quite the unique view of Cleveland!

Tours are going from 10am-6pm, the main enterance is at 2433 Superior Viaduct which is at the Department of Public Works. The tours are scheduled for Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The main entrance is located at the Department of Public Works garage at 2433 Superior Viaduct, on the northeast corner of the intersection of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue. No reservations are needed.

Unfortunately there will be no parking on site, so Cuyahoga  County reccomends using the RTA, UH bikes or the SPARX City Hop trollies. 

It's happening this Saturday, more information can be found in the tweet below.

