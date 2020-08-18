Feds Want Lori Loughlin In Jail For Two Months

According to the court records yesterday, Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to accept please deals that would see the “Full House” alum spend two months behind bars, with Giannulli in the clink for five months. This of course relating to when Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli got involved in a college admissions scandal.

As we told you back in May, the couple pleaded guilty to shelling out $500K to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits with no experience. But at the time, the judge didn’t accept or reject the plea deals including prison time.

The sentencing hearing is set for Friday, when the judge says he’ll reveal his decision about the deals. If he accepts them, he can’t change the prison sentences, and the couple will have to pay hefty fees - reportedly as much as $500-thousand - as well as performing community service hours on top of the jail time.