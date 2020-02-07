February 7th - National Wear Red Day

February 7th is the annual National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease. Wear Red Day is always the first Friday in February, which is American Heart Month.

By wearing red, we raise awareness that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for 1 in 3 deaths. We also raise awareness that 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with healthy lifestyle choices.

Millions of people, including celebrities and media personalities across the country, will wear red in celebration of National Wear Red Day.

We encourage you to help us raise awareness not only by encouraging viewers to wear red, but by scheduling an interview with a physician expert on heart health basics to help draw attention to the meaning of wearing red.