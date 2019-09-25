POLL: Most People's Favorite Room In Their House Is The Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom Comes #1
September 25, 2019
Ally Home conducted a poll to see what people's favorite room is, and Master Bedroom topped the list: 74% of Baby Boomers, 77% of Gen X and 70% of Millennials pick the Master Bedroom.
Here's why it's most people's favorite room:
- 74% say it's where they go to unwind and de-stress by themselves
- 35% say it's where they can put all their favorite things
- 32% say it's where they can enjoy their hobbies/passions
Coming up behind the Master Room is the Family Room, picked by 35 % of Baby Boomers, 32% of Gen Xers and 26% of Millennials.
Why do people like the family room?
- 53% say it's where they go to be entertained
- 53% say it's where their family gathers for quality time together
- 50% say it's where they go to unwind and de-stress by themselves