POLL: Most People's Favorite Room In Their House Is The Master Bedroom

Ally Home conducted a poll to see what people's favorite room is, and Master Bedroom topped the list: 74% of Baby Boomers, 77% of Gen X and 70% of Millennials pick the Master Bedroom.

Here's why it's most people's favorite room:

74% say it's where they go to unwind and de-stress by themselves

35% say it's where they can put all their favorite things

32% say it's where they can enjoy their hobbies/passions

Coming up behind the Master Room is the Family Room, picked by 35 % of Baby Boomers, 32% of Gen Xers and 26% of Millennials.

Why do people like the family room?