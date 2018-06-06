Fashion Designer Kate Spade Dead At The Age of 55

Kate committed suicide in her apartment early on Tuesday

Legendary fashion designer and businesswoman Kate Spade has unfortunately passed away yesterday at the age of 55. Her death is currently being considered as a suicide.

Kate was discovered by her housekeeper on Tuesday morning. The housekeeper discovered Kate had hung herself. Kate did leave a note and it was addressed to her daughter while her husband was referenced in the note as well according to NYPD.

Kate Spade was the namesake and former owner of Kate Spade New York. She founded the company in 1993 after believing there needed to be more stylish yet great quantity handbags. The company grew and expanded quickly. In 2006, she sold her shares to Neiman Marcus Group.

Many have taken to twitter to express their condolences and thoughts.

For those struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts or similar issues, please call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

