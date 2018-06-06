Fashion Designer Kate Spade Dead At The Age of 55

Legendary fashion designer and businesswoman Kate Spade has unfortunately passed away yesterday at the age of 55. Her death is currently being considered as a suicide.

Kate was discovered by her housekeeper on Tuesday morning. The housekeeper discovered Kate had hung herself. Kate did leave a note and it was addressed to her daughter while her husband was referenced in the note as well according to NYPD.

Kate Spade was the namesake and former owner of Kate Spade New York. She founded the company in 1993 after believing there needed to be more stylish yet great quantity handbags. The company grew and expanded quickly. In 2006, she sold her shares to Neiman Marcus Group.

Many have taken to twitter to express their condolences and thoughts.

I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade’s suicide is a stark reminder that mental illness does not discriminate. Rich, poor, old, young, it knows no boundaries. So saddened for her young daughter and husband. I can’t imagine the level of pain she must have been in. #RIPKateSpade — Rachael MacFarlane (@GirlMacFarlane) June 6, 2018

Kate,

Your bright style has lit us up with joy for decades.

I took your messenger bag to class

Sent your thank you notes to my wedding guests

Served my kids birthday cake on your dishes

Girls like me wanted to wear you, hang with you & be you.



Thank you & good night.#katespade — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) June 6, 2018

For those struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts or similar issues, please call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.