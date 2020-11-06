"Family Ties" Reunion For Charity Is Coming

The stars of "Family Ties," which aired from 1982-89 will get back together again in the name of charity. On Tuesday, the cast of the show will reunite on the daily series "Stars in the House" to reminisce about their time on the show. It's all in the name of charity.

The reunion will include Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Michael J. Fox, Tina Yothers, Marc Price, and Scott Valentine. The money raised in the telethon is to support The Actors Fund, which helps anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent, and pay doctor's bills.

The stars of "Family Ties," are among the many casts that have been brought together to share stories and help raise money for The Actors Fund amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The reunion will stream Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on social media.