Expert Tips & Deal Lists For Successful Prime Day Shopping

October 13, 2020
A portion of the sign advertising Amazon Go is seen outside the grocery store's location on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Amazon announced that it will buy Whole Foods Market, Inc. for over $13 billion dollars.

David Ryder/Getty Images

  • Be ready when the festivities begin and check back often - There are limited quantities of the best bargains and while Prime members get advanced notice, if you want one of those big screen 4K TVs, Skirboll warns to “be ready to pounce” before they’re all gone.
  • Create your own wish list - Then Amazon will let you know if anything on your list becomes a Prime Day deal.
  • Keep Lightning Deals on your radar - These are super-limited offers that don’t last long. Once you put a lightning deal in your cart, you only have about 15 minutes to check out.
  • Amazon isn’t the only one offering deals on Prime Day - While Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, competitors want your money, too, so they’re discounting items online to entice you to spend with them. Retail Me Not found 200 retailers getting in on Prime Day action last year, so you may want to shop around.

Here are the best tech deals! 

Here are some good ordinary product deals.

The best non-Amazon deals today.

Walmart's Big Save event

Wired's 38 best deals 

