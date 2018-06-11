Exclusive: Tim Richards' Guest Bartending Drink Specials!

This Saturday, Tim Richards will be guest bartending at The Great Scott Tavern in Euclid to raise money for Velosano. All of his tips will go towards his team’s charity donation. Here’s some of the best drinks that Tim Richards can whip up in case you’re not sure what to ask for!

1. Rum and Coke

Tim Richards will make you the drink of the summer, blending floral clear rum (or spiced depending on the occasion) alongside delicious Coke. Together, the two come for an island adventure. Tim will leave you with the drink and a pirate’s map for treasure. Garnished with lime and ready to dine!

2. Vodka and Soda

Clear as crystalline, Tim Richards’ Vodka and Soda will leave you breathless as the relaxing effervescent original soda combats the strong and sturdy potato nectar. Chilled and served in a cocktail class, you’ll lose the calories while boosting your metabolism rate.

3. Gin and Tonic

A classic cocktail just the way you expect it, although Tim Richards adds his own unique spin onto it. The pine needle thrush of gin glazes onto the glass while the tonic, poured in a waterfall aesthetic, combines to create an experience that makes the Yosemite jealous. Two straws, entered at a specific 60 degree angle, will take you onto this journey

4. Tequila on the Rocks

This is the drink that will get you screaming ‘TIMMAY’ at the bar! Strong, punchy and straight to the point! The Blue Agave ferment will splash and swirl over a bed of rocks. It’s usually served with a lime, but Tim Richards can adapt to your taste. Do you want a lemon? A cherry? A blackberry? Tim Richards is on it!

5. A Nice Draft Beer

Not your ordinary draft beer, not a decent draft beer. This is a NICE DRAFT BEER! The best of its kind, poured by the hard-working hands of Tim Richards and settled into the delightful cusp of a glass from The Great Scott Tavern. With a wink and a smile, Tim will slide the beverage across the bar just for you.

But in all seriousness, we hope you join us so we can raise money for such an important cause.

When: Saturday, June 16th 7pm-9pm

Where: The Great Scott Tavern: 21801 Lakeshore Blvd, Euclid Ohio 44123