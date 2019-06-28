EWWWW: Millions of Mayflies Swarm Port Clinton Parking Lot
We are disgusted!
June 28, 2019
A guy in Port Clinton captured some photos of what appears to be hundreds of thousands of mayflies swarming over cars. This photo was taken at Miller Ferry.
A Miller Ferry employee told WEWS that this happens every year and is most likely due to a giant 'hatch' of mayflies.
Take a look below and check out more on the story over at WEWS.
Let's have some fun! How many mayflies can you count in this picture? https://t.co/Vz9G3NWNhl pic.twitter.com/bodmVngU0C— News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) June 27, 2019