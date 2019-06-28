EWWWW: Millions of Mayflies Swarm Port Clinton Parking Lot

We are disgusted!

June 28, 2019
A guy in Port Clinton captured some photos of what appears to be hundreds of thousands of mayflies swarming over cars. This photo was taken at Miller Ferry. 

A Miller Ferry employee told WEWS that this happens every year and is most likely due to a giant 'hatch' of mayflies.

Take a look below and check out more on the story over at WEWS.

