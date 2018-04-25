Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's Cavs Fan Fest!
April 25, 2018
Categories:
WHEN: Wednesday, April 25th at 4pm
WHERE: Gateway Plaza between Quicken Loans Arena and Progressive Field
It's a free event filled with live music, games, food, drinks, prizes and more! For complete details, click HERE.
