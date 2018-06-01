Everything We Know About "Top Gun: Maverick"

Top Gun was a classic, and we're hoping that the sequel lives up to the original! Top Gun: Maverick is hitting theathers on July 19, 2019 by Paramount Pictures (so about a year and a month y'all). Production on the film started on Wednesday, May 30th!

So far the only confirmed cast include Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

Cruise did comment about some of the detail and inspiration of the film. "Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one…but a progression for Maverick.”

Cruise also shared a tweet...it looks potentially indicitve of the upcoming film!

What do you want to see in Top Gun: Maverick (aka Top Gun 2)