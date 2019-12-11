EVENT: Tim Richards Is Dropping The Puck At The Mentor Icebreakers Game, Saturday the 14th
Come on out!
December 11, 2019
- After a three week hiatus, the Ice Breakers are back on home ice Saturday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m. at the Mentor Ice Arena.
- Santa will be here to keep an eye on everyone.
- The Ice Breakers will debut the 2019 Christmas jerseys which will be worn for each of the home games during the month of December
- Tim Richards from Star 102 will be here to drop the ceremonial puck.
- Tickets start at $8 for kids, $10 for seniors, military and students, $13 for adults.
- Information can be found on our website: www.mentoricebreakers.com