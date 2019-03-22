EVENT: Live Action Game "Clue" Is Coming To Cleveland!

Who was it? With what weapon? And where in CLEVELAND!? That's right, Clue is coming to Cleveland. CluedUpp is a giant version of the board game Clue that will be in the 216 on May 25th 2019.

“Sneaky Finders," the theme of the game, is set in 'Millingham'. You and your other teammates will solve the clues through Cleveland, tracking down witnesses, collecting evidence and finding motifs.

Teams can be with 2-6 people and you'll be highly recommended to dress in 1920s apparel.

There will be prizes in multiple categories:

Fastest team

Best fancy dress (Sneaky Finders / 1920’s inspired)

Best team picture

Best team name

Best little detective (kids prize)

Best K-9 detective (dogs prize)

The event will start sometime between 10am-1pm and will conclude by 5pm.

Tickets are $46 per team, one ticket is for six adults. Kids under sixteen can pla yas extra team members for free, although “the game is not designed to be played or solved by children on their own.”