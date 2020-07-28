"Ellen" Show Under Investigation For Workplace Misconduct

The trickle of rumors is now under investigation!

More and more stories have been shared regarding the alleged toxic work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Former and current members of the show have spoken about issues such as racist behavior, bullying and other crazy workplace situations.

Variety reports that the show is being internally probed by Warner Media. WarnerMedia's employee relations group and a third party firm will conduct interviews with current and former staffers about their experience on set. 

Read Variety's breaking news about the situation here.

