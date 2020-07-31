Ellen DeGeneres Writes Apology Letter To Her Staff

Rumors of a toxic workplace on The Ellen Show have been swirling for months now, and finally the show is being investigated by the studio. And right now, Ellen DeGeneres has written an apology note.

Ellen writes that she wanted the show to be 'a place of happiness,' but she's disappointed with 'changes'. Ellen faults herself for not being able to "stay on top of everything" and believes that she's delegated to the wrong staff members. Ellen ends the letter saying that she's “committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

You can read the full apology over at Variety.