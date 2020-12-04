Elijah Widmer: Rainbow Stories 2020

At 3 weeks old, Elijah was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called PKU (Phenylketonuria) through the newborn screening tests (heel prick). PKU is the inability to breakdown the amino acid phenylalaninein protein. To treat it, patients must remain on a low protein diet all of their life. If PKU goes untreated, the phenylalanine builds up like a toxin in the brain and causes severe developmental disabilities. Family works very closely with Eli’s geneticist Dr. Bedoyan and his nutritionist Heidi Reilly at Rainbow to ensure his phenylalanine level remains at a safe level.

Eli is in 3rd grade and doing great.

Funds raised today will help support high priority needs at the hospital traditionally not supported by insurance. This includes pediatric programs and services, equipment and lifesaving research. Give today to make a difference in a child’s life!

