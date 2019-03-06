Electric Lime, Flamin' Hot Dill and Beer Cheese Chips Coming Soon!

MMM Can't wait to dig in!

 
Lay’s enjoys funky potato chip flavors. Remember last summer when they had their Taste of America flavor line? Well now their back with their collection called “Turn Up The Flavor”; three chip flavors which are inspired by music.

Electric Lime and Sea Salt - These “tangy and vibrant”chips will be “energetic and upbeat” like pop music.

Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle Remix - It’s a mix of the trendy Flamin’ Hot flavor and popular pickle-flavored snacks, “spicy and fresh,” like hip-hop music.

Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese - “Bold flavor” to mimic rock music.

 
