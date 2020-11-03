Election Day Deals, Goodies and Freebies

Boston Market: Get a free slider after the polls close. No purchase is necessary.

Krispy Kreme: Anyone who stops by a U.S. store can get a free glazed donut and an “I Voted” sticker.

Planet Fitness: Starting Tuesday through Nov. 8, Planet Fitness is offering everyone who votes a free workout and HydroMassage. They're also hosting a 7pm Tuesday Facebook workout with "exercises and tips to de-stress after voting – a much-needed activity to help ease everyone into a post-election routine."

Chili's: Through Election Day, get the Presidente Margarita for $5 and a free commemorative sticker while supplies last. Chili's also is hosting a contest. Learn more at www.chilis.com.

DoorDash: Free delivery on all orders with a $15 minimum placed on Election Day with promo code VOTE. For DashPass subscribers that already have zero delivery fees on orders over $12, DoorDash is providing 10% off orders with code DPVOTE. The codes should be entered at checkout.

Grubhub: 30 discounts in the Perks tab in the Grubhub or Seamless apps including for 7-Eleven, Burger King and California Pizza Kitchen.

7-Eleven: Free delivery on orders of $15+

BurgerFi: Free delivery on orders of $15+

California Pizza Kitchen: $10 off on orders of $30+

Red Lobster: Free delivery on Grubhub with orders that are $25+

McDonald's: Starting Tuesday and up to Nov. 9, McDonald's is giving away its new pastry items with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee through its app. The offer in the app can be used once per day. The new McCafé Bakery lineup includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

Shake Shack: Poll workers get a free sandwich (Shackburger and the Chick’n Shack) from Sunday through Election Day with proof of badge.

Tim Hortons: Through Nov. 8, Tims Rewards members can get one free dark roast coffee between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. EST.

Hertz: Car rental company Hertz will help voters get to the polls by offering customers a free car on Election Day from participating locations. The deal is only on offer for people who book a vehicle for at least two days, starting on November 2nd or 3rd. Customers need to use the code 210350; see more details here.

Lyft: The ride-share company is offering 50% off rides on Election Day to help get you to the polling station. Use the code 2020VOTE to take advantage of the deal, which applies to ride costs up to $10. The code is also good for bike and scooter rides in select cities.

Uber: Uber is also pledging to help get out the vote and is partnering with Pizza to the Polls to deploy a fleet of over 250 food trucks across 25 cities “to deliver free food and good vibes.” The trucks will be on the road from Vote Early Day on Oct. 24 through Election Day. The ride-share app says it will also be giving 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, utilizing an in-app poll finding feature, with up to $14 total discount in both directions. The deal also applies to bikes and scooters.