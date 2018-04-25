Edgewater Live and Euclid Beach Live Return For 2018 - Schedule Announced!
You know summer is just around the corner when the schedules for Edgewater Live AND Euclid Beach Live are released!
2018 Edgewater Live schedule
5/31 – Yachtly Crue | Yacht Rock, ’70s & ’80s
6/7 – Old Skool | ’90s Hip Hop
6/14 – Radio Tokyo | Modern Pop
6/21 – Front Porch Lights | Indie Rock
6/28 – Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band | Pop Rock
7/12 – Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band, pictured | Reggae
7/19 – Disco Inferno | ’70s
7/26 – John King | Country
8/2 – The Hot City Symphony | Classic Rock
Euclid Beach Live schedule
6/1– Faith & Whiskey | Classic Rock/Country
6/8 – Spirit Plus Band | R&B
6/15 – Ovation Band | Dance/Disco/Motown
6/22 – Sending up Songs of Praise | Gospel
6/29 – Kinsman Dazz Band | R&B
7/6 – Forecast | Jazz
7/13 – Aretifex | Motown/R&B
7/20 – Angel P and the Creative Players | Jazz/Neo-Soul
7/27 – Celebration Band | Doo-Wop/Oldies
8/3 – Jah Messengers Reggae Band | Reggae
