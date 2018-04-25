Edgewater Live and Euclid Beach Live Return For 2018 - Schedule Announced!

You know summer is just around the corner when the schedules for Edgewater Live AND Euclid Beach Live are released!

2018 Edgewater Live schedule

5/31 – Yachtly Crue | Yacht Rock, ’70s & ’80s

6/7 – Old Skool | ’90s Hip Hop

6/14 – Radio Tokyo | Modern Pop

6/21 – Front Porch Lights | Indie Rock

6/28 – Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band | Pop Rock

7/12 – Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band, pictured | Reggae

7/19 – Disco Inferno | ’70s

7/26 – John King | Country

8/2 – The Hot City Symphony | Classic Rock

Euclid Beach Live schedule

6/1– Faith & Whiskey | Classic Rock/Country

6/8 – Spirit Plus Band | R&B

6/15 – Ovation Band | Dance/Disco/Motown

6/22 – Sending up Songs of Praise | Gospel

6/29 – Kinsman Dazz Band | R&B

7/6 – Forecast | Jazz

7/13 – Aretifex | Motown/R&B

7/20 – Angel P and the Creative Players | Jazz/Neo-Soul

7/27 – Celebration Band | Doo-Wop/Oldies

8/3 – Jah Messengers Reggae Band | Reggae

For more information, click HERE.