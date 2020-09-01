Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby Girl!

Awh congrats!!

September 1, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Getty Images / Stephen Pond / Stringer

Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to a beautiful baby girl! 

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you...," Ed Sheeran wrote.

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.

"We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x."

So happy for you guys, stay safe! 

