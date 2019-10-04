43% of Americans Think Christmas Decorations Can Go Up Before November 1st
We'll take it!
October 4, 2019
According to a new survey by SWNS Digital...
- 43% of Americans think it’s okay to put up holiday decorations before November 1st.
- 30% of people have no issue with stores putting up holiday decorations before Halloween or Thanksgiving.
- 80% of folks admit they started preparing for the holidays somewhere between January and August.
- 57% of people actually start their holiday shopping before November 1st.
- 83% of people have a holiday to-do list, with 55% starting that list before October.
Of course some people wait! 21% of men and 14% of women saying they wait until December to start planning for the holidays.
When asked what helps one 'get in the mood for the holidays', the most popular things were:
- Decorate your home (61%)
- Shop for presents (59%)
- Cooking and baking (52%)
- Wrap presents (48%)
- Plan and shop for holiday meals (43%)
- Research gift ideas (42%)
- Travel to visit friends and family (41%)
- Take a holiday card photo (40%)
- Plan a holiday party (38%)
- Attend religious service (37%)