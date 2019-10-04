43% of Americans Think Christmas Decorations Can Go Up Before November 1st

October 4, 2019
According to a new survey by SWNS Digital...

  • 43% of Americans think it’s okay to put up holiday decorations before November 1st.
  • 30% of people have no issue with stores putting up holiday decorations before Halloween or Thanksgiving.
  • 80% of folks admit they started preparing for the holidays somewhere between January and August.
  • 57% of people actually start their holiday shopping before November 1st.
  • 83% of people have a holiday to-do list, with 55% starting that list before October.

Of course some people wait! 21% of men and 14% of women saying they wait until December to start planning for the holidays.

When asked what helps one 'get in the mood for the holidays', the most popular things were:

  • Decorate your home (61%)
  • Shop for presents (59%)
  • Cooking and baking (52%)
  • Wrap presents (48%)
  • Plan and shop for holiday meals (43%)
  • Research gift ideas (42%)
  • Travel to visit friends and family (41%)
  • Take a holiday card photo (40%)
  • Plan a holiday party (38%)
  • Attend religious service (37%)
