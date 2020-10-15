Dunkin Introduces The New Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut

The chain just added a new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut to the menu, which is basically a classic yeast doughnut, topped with strawberry flavored icing that's mixed with ghost and cayenne peppers, and a dusting of red sanding sugar.

Dunkin says it’s the first “pepper-packed donut” to be served nationwide, but it doesn’t sound like it will blow your head off. In fact, they insist it delivers just “a touch of heat.”

The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut debuted yesterday and will be around through December.