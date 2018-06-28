Dunkin' Donuts' New Donut Fries Coming Next Week!

You've probably wondered why there aren't Donut Fries at DD yet...but now, no worries. The new Donut Fries are coming next week starting on the 2nd. You'll get five for two bucks and apparently they will only be around for a limited time. But take a look, these pictures are glorious.

Doughnuts in stick form: Dunkin' debuts Donut Fries https://t.co/upwjWSUdGJ pic.twitter.com/mP3JcPBwyh — USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) June 27, 2018