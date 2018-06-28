Dunkin' Donuts' New Donut Fries Coming Next Week!

MMM Donut Fries...

June 28, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

You've probably wondered why there aren't Donut Fries at DD yet...but now, no worries. The new Donut Fries are coming next week starting on the 2nd. You'll get five for two bucks and apparently they will only be around for a limited time. But take a look, these pictures are glorious.

 

Tags: 
dunkin
donuts
fries

Upcoming Events

30 Jun
Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Family Health Center Community Open House Lakewood Family Health Center
01 Jul
Liberty Fest at Crocker Park Crocker Park
01 Jul
Melissa Etheridge at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
11 Jul
Weezer and Pixies Blossom Music Center
12 Jul
Entercom Free Lunch at Public Square Public Square
View More Events