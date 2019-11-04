Dunkin' Brings Back Peppermint Mocha, New Gingerbread S'Mores and White Winter Chocolate Flavors
November 4, 2019
Dunkin's classic Peppermint Mocha flavor is back starting this Wednesday. And they're bringing two additional flavors: the new Gingerbread S'mores which is a combination of chocolate, marshmallow and gingerbread and a White Winter Chocolate. Those three flavors can be added in iced coffee, hot coffee, espresso drinks and frozen drinks.
There's also a few new signature drinks:
- Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte: eggnog and cinnamon, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.
- Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte: Peppermint Mocha flavor, whipped cream, mocha topping and hot chocolate powder.
- Toasted Gingerbread Signature Latte: gingerbread, marshmallow and chocolate with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.
- Frosted White Chocolate Signature Latte: white chocolate, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.
After a one-year hiatus, Peppermint Mocha is BACK, starting November 6! #peppermintbesties #byehaters pic.twitter.com/ZOLm0yX4Eh— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 1, 2019