Dunkin' Brings Back Irish Creme Flavored Coffee After 5 Year Flavor Hiatus
Enjoy for your Paddy's Day celebrations!
March 6, 2019
To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Dunkin’ is bringing back Irish Creme flavored coffee and espresso after five years of being off the menu!
We can now enjoy lattes, espresso, and hot, iced, and frozen coffees with the flavor, this month, while supplies last.
