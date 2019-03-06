Dunkin' Brings Back Irish Creme Flavored Coffee After 5 Year Flavor Hiatus

Enjoy for your Paddy's Day celebrations!

March 6, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Dunkin’ is bringing back Irish Creme flavored coffee and espresso after five years of being off the menu!

We can now enjoy lattes, espresso, and hot, iced, and frozen coffees with the flavor, this month, while supplies last. 

