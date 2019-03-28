Dunkin' Announces "Peeps" Flavored Coffee!
Monday April 1st is turning out to be a great day: April Fool's, Home Opener and NOW it's the kickoff day for the ~new flavor~ at Dunkin': PEEPS!
Dunkin' will be serving up Peeps Marshmallow-flavored coffee and an adorable Peeps donut, which is topped with white icing, green and egg-shaped sprinkles and a real mini yellow Peeps chick.
Take a look below how ADORABLE!
Hop into spring! Dunkin' Donuts to launch new spring menu, including PEEPS-flavored coffee and donuts https://t.co/85cJHTheiD— fox8news (@fox8news) March 27, 2019