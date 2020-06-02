Dunkin’ Is Giving Away Donuts For National Doughnut Day

It's happening this Friday!

June 2, 2020
Jen & Tim Show

© Mark Williamson | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
News

National Doughnut Day is happening this Friday, June 5th! So Dunkin' is celebrating this Friday by giving free classic doughnuts when you buy any beverage at a Dunkin' location or order on mobile. 

On Saturday and Sunday you can order a minimum of $10 through Grubhub and get a free half dozen doughnuts. 

You can also enter their "canDOUGHdates" campaign. Share your slogan on Instagram with the hashtag #DunkinDonutPartySweepstakes from Wednesday-Friday and you might win free doughnuts for a year. 

Tags: 
free doughnuts
dunkin

Recent Podcast Audio
Le Chaperon Rouge's President Stella Moga-Kennedy Calls To Discuss Day Care and School Regulations WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards On Memorial Day, Reopenings and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Chris Kuhar, The Executive Director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Joins The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes