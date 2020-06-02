Dunkin’ Is Giving Away Donuts For National Doughnut Day
It's happening this Friday!
National Doughnut Day is happening this Friday, June 5th! So Dunkin' is celebrating this Friday by giving free classic doughnuts when you buy any beverage at a Dunkin' location or order on mobile.
On Saturday and Sunday you can order a minimum of $10 through Grubhub and get a free half dozen doughnuts.
You can also enter their "canDOUGHdates" campaign. Share your slogan on Instagram with the hashtag #DunkinDonutPartySweepstakes from Wednesday-Friday and you might win free doughnuts for a year.
