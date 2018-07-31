DUNK TIM RICHARDS IN A DUNK TANK!
Calling Jen Toohey and Everyone!
July 31, 2018
This Thursday it's all going down at the Diamond Centre Dairy Queen in Mentor! From 5-6pm, dunk Tim Richards. Celebrate all day and get a blizzard, all proceeds going to Rainbow Babies! Get more info on Miracle Treat Day here.
Mentor Police will be here passing out goodies from 11-1.— DQ Diamond Centre (@DQDiamondCentre) July 25, 2018
Live Music 2-3.
Bake Sale ALL DAY *while supplies last.*
Sprinkles the Clown 2-7.@radiotimmay in dunk tank around 5pm.
Sean Blake from @cityofmentor city council in tank at 6pm.
Red E Fox mascot here as well. pic.twitter.com/uhSZCtbZ77
It’s an honor, and I can’t wait to be a part of this event. I hope that lots of people show up, with really bad aim. #dunktanktimmay https://t.co/O2xmc72pov— Tim Richards (@radiotimmay) July 25, 2018