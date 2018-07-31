DUNK TIM RICHARDS IN A DUNK TANK!

July 31, 2018
This Thursday it's all going down at the Diamond Centre Dairy Queen in Mentor! From 5-6pm, dunk Tim Richards. Celebrate all day and get a blizzard, all proceeds going to Rainbow Babies! Get more info on Miracle Treat Day here.

