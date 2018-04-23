The Duchess Of Cambridge Is In Labor!

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

April 23, 2018
The world will soon be welcoming a new member of Britain’s royal family.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton arrived, early this morning, at the hospital where their third child will be born. The Duchess is in the beginning of labor.

The baby, which they don’t know the sex of, will be fifth in line to the throne and the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.

The birth will be announced with an email to the press and a celebratory tweet posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter feed.

