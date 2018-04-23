The Duchess Of Cambridge Is In Labor!

The world will soon be welcoming a new member of Britain’s royal family.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton arrived, early this morning, at the hospital where their third child will be born. The Duchess is in the beginning of labor.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.



The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The baby, which they don’t know the sex of, will be fifth in line to the throne and the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.

The birth will be announced with an email to the press and a celebratory tweet posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter feed.