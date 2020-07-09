Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards from UH Rainbows About Schools and COVID-19

Will we be back in school?

July 9, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Check out the podcast interview below with Dr. Edwards, an infectious disease specialist from UH Rainbow.

