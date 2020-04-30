Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - April 30th 2020 Edition
Dr. Edwards talks about reopening, new testing updates and summer vacations
April 30, 2020
Categories:
Tune in below to listen to this week's check-in interview with Dr. Edwards, an Infectious Disease Specialist at UH Rainbow
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
09 May
CANCELLED :Countess LuAnn & Friends: Marry F**K Kill Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
22 May
AJR: The Neotheater World Tour – Part II Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
28 May
POSTPONED: Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour 2020 Blossom Music Center
04 Jun
The Dude Perfect 2020 Tour Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09 Jun
The Masked Singer National Tour KeyBank State Theatre