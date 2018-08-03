Downtown Cleveland's Galleria and Erieview Tower Sold For 17.7 Million!

Wow, I wonder what's going to happen?

August 3, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

James Kassouf, a parking lot operator and real estate mogul in Cleveland has bought the 40-floor Erieview Tower and the Galleria for 17.7 Million.

Kassouf and company plan to renovate: turning twelve office floors into 220 top-notch apartments, updating tenant suites and all sorts of extras.

"The idea of bringing something to Cleveland that hasn't been done before is compelling. We are striving to deliver a Class A office tower that has residential, fitness, retail, dining, entertainment and parking components all in one project." said Kassouf. 

Currently the Galleria features a YMCA which has been there for two years and a Winking Lizard. The largest tenants in the Erieview Tower include two law firms. As of last year, the tower was 45% leased out, while the Galleria was around 60%.

Tags: 
downtown cleveland

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 3rd Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Arsenio Hall! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Lisa From Pinecrest Talks About Summer Discover Day with Jen and Tim WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis from the Indians Stops By The Studio To Discuss The Upcoming 7 Game Homestand! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Get The Dish on Infinity Mirrors At The Cleveland Art Museum WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With The Cleveland Zoo About the Snow Leopards and Asian Highlands WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes