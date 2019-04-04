Dover Elementary School Fundraiser: Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center Kid's Space

Check out the fundraising efforts right here: https://give.ccf.org/doverelementary

Cleveland Clinic prides itself on understanding patients’ quality of life and providing the critical support services that help make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families. When adults and/or children are diagnosed with a cancer, they go to the new, state-of-art Taussig Cancer Center for radiation treatment.

While this building is new, and it houses the most innovative radiation treatment therapies available for adults and children alike, there is an opportunity to enhance the experience for children.

With your support, Cleveland Clinic will create a kid-friendly space in the radiation oncology treatment area of the Taussig Cancer Center and fill it with interactive games, electronics and various items and activities to keep pediatric patients engaged and happy to come for their visits.

With ongoing quality of life improvement as a goal, once this area is created there are support service tools that are beneficial to pediatric patients over the course of their journey.

Remaining and/or future funds can support additional tools such as pediatric treatment journey calendars and end of treatment celebrations, as well as quality of life measurement tools that have the ability to impact future patients’ treatment plans.

Our fundraiser will run from April 1 to April 12. You can donate by visiting: https://give.ccf.org/doverelementary