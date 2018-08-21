Double Dare Live Is Coming To Cleveland's Playhouse Square!

What a fun event!

Tickets go on sale this Friday for Double Dare Live 2018! It's coming to Playhouse Square in November

Here's the official statement released by Playhouse Square:

On your mark, get set, GO!  The messiest game show on TV is now the messiest game show on the road.  Double Dare Live is coming to your town and will bring all the action and excitement of Nickelodeon’s hugely popular TV show to the stage. All the Slime soaking, pie plastering, and booger busting will be hosted by the Double Dare legend himself Marc Summers!  Bring your whole family to the show you loved as a child.  You might even get chosen to compete to win by answering brain-bending trivia questions, complete messy physical stunts and even run the legendary obstacle course!

How exciting, are you thinking of going?

