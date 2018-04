Do You Know The Answer To THIS Toys R Us Question?

1. ACTOR VERNE TROYER HAS DIED. HE WAS 49 YEARS OLD. HE IS BEST KNOWN FOR PLAYING THIS ROLE IN 2 OF THE 3 AUSTIN POWERS MOVIES.

MINI ME



2. BAD NEWS IF YOU HAVE A TOYS R US GIFT CARD. THEY’RE WORTHLESS. TOYS R US WILL NO LONGER BE ACCEPTING GIFT CARDS AS OF APRIL 21ST, WHICH WAS TWO DAYS AGO. CAN YOU GIVE ME THE NAME OF THE LONG TIME TOYS R US GIRAFFE MASCOT?

GEOFFERY



3. DJ AVICII, PASSED AWAY LAST WEEK AT THE AGE OF 28 YEARS OLD. NEWS BROKE YESTERDAY THAT AUTHORITIES ARE RULING OUT “CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES” AS A POSSIBLE FACTOR IN HIS DEATH. CAN YOU NAME THE AVICII SONG WE PLAY HERE ON STAR 102? “WAKE ME UP”? “22”? “HOT AND COLD”?

WAKE ME UP



4. MICHAEL J FOX IS RECOVERING FROM SURGERY UNRELATED TO HIS PARKINSON’S DISEASE. IT WAS SPINAL SURGERY, AND HE IS RECOVERING JUST FINE. BY THE WAY, HE’S BACK ON TV. HE TURNED UP ON THIS ABC DRAMA LAST WEEK, AND WILL REMAIN ON THE SHOW FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON.

DESIGNATED SURVIVOR



5. IT’S OBVIOUS THAT NETWORK TELEVISION IS STRUGGLING BASED ON THIS NEWS YESTERDAY. GREY’S ANATOMY HAS BEEN RENEWED FOR A 15TH SEASON, WHICH MAKES IT ABC’S LONGEST RUNNING DRAMA EVER. BACK IN 2005, WHEN GREY’S ANATOMY FIRST AIRED, IT WAS A MID SEASON REPLACEMENT FOR THIS SHOW.

BOSTON LEGAL