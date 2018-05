Do You Know The Answer To THIS Taylor Swift Question?

1. The Cleveland Indians introduced a new Hot Dog Derby runner yesterday. It’ll be Bacon! Bacon will join Mustard, Onion and ____ for the rest of the baseball season in the Hot Dog Derby race.

Ketchup



2. NFL PLAYERS MUST STAND DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM. THAT’S WHAT TEAM OWNERS DECIDED YESTERDAY. PLAYERS THAT DO NOT STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR THE FLAG, WILL BE FINED BY THE LEAGUE. THE ALSO HAVE THE OPTION TO STAY IN THE LOCKER ROOM, AND WILL NOT BE FINED. FINISH THE NATIONAL ANTHEM LYRIC: O, SAY CAN YOU SEE, BY THE DAWN’S EARLY _____.

LIGHT



3. WHAT? YOU CAN GET BLACKLISTED FROM AMAZON?! IT’S TRUE. IF YOU MAKE TOO MANY RETURNS WITHIN A CERTAIN TIMEFRAME, YOUR ACCOUNT COULD BE CLOSED. NAME THE PAID SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE OFFERED BY AMAZON THAT GIVES USERS ACCESS TO FREE TWO-DAY DELIVERY, STEAMING VIDEO AND MUSIC AND OTHER BENEFITS FOR A MONTHLY OR YEARLY FEE.

AMAZON PRIME



4. AN IMAGE OF TAYLOR SWIFT’S CATS MADE A CAMEO IN AN EPIC, NEWLY RELEASED MOVIE. THE IMAGE OF THE TWO CATS WERE ON A T-SHIRT WORN BY THE MAIN CHARACTER IN THIS PARTICULAR MOVIE. CAN YOU GIVE ME THE NAME OF THAT MOVIE?

DEADPOOL 2



5. MICHAEL SYMON’S DAYTIME PROGRAM “THE CHEW” HAS BEEN CANCELED BY ABC. THE PROGRAM IS GETTING THE AXE AFTER SEVEN SEASONS IN FAVOR OF A THIRD HOUR OF “GOOD MORNING AMERICA”. MICHAEL SYMON, CARLA HALL AND CLINTON KELLY ARE THE CURRENT CO-HOSTS OF “THE CHEW”. CAN YOU NAME EITHER OF THE ORIGINAL HOSTS THAT LEFT THE SHOW LAST YEAR?

MARIO BATALI

DAPHNE OZ