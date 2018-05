Do You Know The Answer To THIS Spice Girls Question?

1. NICE JOB CLEVELAND CAVALIERS. NO, NOT FOR GETTING TO THE NBA PLAYOOFS YET AGAIN. BUT FOR INVITING THE 8TH GRADE STUDENTS IN MENTOR, WHO HAD THEIR D.C. TRIP CANCELLED, TO TONIGHT’S WATCH PARTY. NAME ANY POINT OF INTEREST, OTHER THAN THE WHITE HOUSE, THAT YOU WOULD GO VISIT IN D.C.

NATIONAL MALL

U.S. CAPITOL

LINCOLN MEMORIAL

SMITHSONIAN

NATIONAL AIR AND SPACE MUSEUM

THOMAS JEFFERSON MEMORIAL

WASHINGTON MONUMENT



2. RYAN REYNOLDS HAS RESPONDED TO BLAKE LIVELY UNFOLLOWING HIM ON INSTAGRAM. RYAN SAYS “IT’S A TERRIBLE WAY TO FIND OUT I’VE BEEN KICKED OUT OF THE HOUSE.” USERS ON INSTAGRAM HAVE CREATED "TRENDS" THROUGH THESE, WHICH IS A NUMBER SIGN, OR POUND SIGN, USUALLY FOLLOWED BY A WORD OR PHRASE.

HASHTAGS



3. STARTING IN FEBRUARY OF 2019, THE OLDER YOUTH PROGRAM OF THE BOY SCOUTS WILL BE KNOWN AS “SCOUTS BSA”. THE CHANGE ONLY APPLIES FOR TEENS AGES 11-17. THIS PROGRAM, FOR 5-10 YEAR OLDS, WILL NOT UNDERGO A NAME CHANGE.

CUB SCOUTS



4. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE ADMITTED DURING A GAME OF “NEVER HAVE I EVER” THAT HE HOOKED UP WITH A SPICE GIRL, WHICH, OF COURSE, HAD THE INTERNET SPECULATING ON THE IDENTITY OF SAID SPICE GIRL. WELL, “PEOPLE” THINKS IT WAS EMMA BUNTON, A.K.A. BABY SPICE. THE SPICE GIRLS HAVE BEEN REVERED AS THE BIGGEST ___ PHENOMENON OF THE 1990S? IS IT ROCK, POP OR ELECTRIC?

POP



5. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A TRULY TREMENDOUS DANCER, BEST KNOWN FOR HER APPEARANCES ON DANCING WITH THE STARS…PROFRESSIONAL DANCER, CHERYL BURKE. SHE’S WON TWICE. CAN YOU NAME EITHER CONTESTANT SHE WAS PAIRED WITH, WHEN SHE WON?

DREW LACHEY

EMMITT SMITH