Do You Know The Answer To THIS Royal Question?

1. GUESS WHICH RESTAURANT IS AMERICA’S FAVORITE MEXICAN RESTAURANT? IT’S TACO BELL! THEY BEAT OUT CHIPOTLE, MOE’S, QDOBA AND MORE. NAME ANYTHING THAT’S ON THE TACO BELL MENU.

TACOS



2. THE RITZ CARLTON, RIGHT DOWN THE STREET FROM THE RADIO STATION, IS CELEBRATING THE ROYAL NUPTIALS WITH A WEDDING BREAKFAST. FOR $55, YOU CAN HAVE A BOUNTIFUL ENGLISH BREAKFAST WITH COFFEE, TEA OR JUICES. A CASH BAR IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR BREAKFAST COCKTAILS. MEGHAN MARKLE’S DAD WON’T BE AT THE WEDDING, BUT PRINCE HARRY’S WILL BE IN THE HOUSE. HIS NAME IS _____, PRINCE OF WALES.

CHARLES



3. THE PREAKNESS STAKES RACE IS TOMORROW, AND THE HORSE THAT WON THE KENTUCKY DERBY, IS THE FAVORITE TO WIN. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THAT HORSE?

JUSTIFY



4. YOUR CLEVELAND BROWNS WILL BE FEATURED ON HBO’S “HARD KNOCKS” THIS YEAR. THE DOCUMENTARY WILL FOLLOW AROUND THE TEAM DURING TRAINING CAMP, PRIOR TO THE START OF THE SEASON. WHICH ONE OF THESE SHOWS IS NOT ON HBO? BILLIONS? GAME OF THRONES? OR BALLERS?

BILLIONS – SHOWTIME



5. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 10 YEARS, KELLOGG’S HAS UNVEILED A NEW FLAVOR OF FRUIT LOOP. WILD BERRY FRUIT LOOPS ARE NOW ON STORE SHELVES. ORIGINALLY, THERE WERE ONLY THREE COLORS OF LOOPS. CAN YOU GIVE ME TWO OF THE THREE ORIGNAL COLORS?

RED, ORANGE AND YELLOW

(GREEN, PURPLE AND BLUE WERE ADDED IN THE 1990S)