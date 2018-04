Do You Know The Answer To THIS "The Office" Question?

1. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO CYNTHIA NIXON! SHE IS BEST KNOWN FOR PLAYING THIS CHARACTER ON THE SHOW “SEX AND THE CITY”.

MIRANDA



2. RICHIE SAMBORA IS SET BE ON STAGE AT THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME CEREMONY AND ACCORDING TO HIM EVERYTHING IS “FALLING INTO PLACE”. SAMBORA IS BEST KNOWN AS THE LEAD GUITARIST OF THIS ROCK BAND FOR 30 YEARS.

BON JOVI



3. A QUIET PLACE DOMINATED THE WEEKEND BOX OFFICE AS IT PULLED IN $50 MILLION DOLLARS. ONE OF THE STARS OF THE MOVIE IS JOHN KRASINSKI, WHO ALSO DIRECTED THE FILM. BACK IN THE DAY, HE PLAYED THIS FICTIONAL CHARACTER ON “THE OFFICE”.

JIM HALPERT



4. HALF OF THE TOP 24 PERFORMED LAST NIGHT ON AMERICAN IDOL, AND BOY DID THEY PUT ON A SHOW…FROM WHAT I HEARD. CATIE WAS THROWING HER HAIR AS SHE SANG, BRANDON GOT AN HONEST CRITIQUE FROM LIONEL AND THIS CONTESTANT PERFORMED RIHANNA’S “LOVE ON THE BRAIN”.

KAY KAY



5. PARAMOUNT HAS PUSHED THE NEXT “TERMINATOR” FILM BACK FOUR MONTHS. THE DATE CHANGE WAS APPARENTLY IN THE WORKS BEFORE ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER HAD OPEN-HEART SURGERY. LOOK FOR IT TO HIT THEATERS NOVEMBER 2019. SPELLING BEE!! CAN YOU SPELL SCHWARZENEGGER?