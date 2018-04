Do You Know The Answer To THIS Incredibles 2 Question?

1. PRINCE FANS WILL FINALLY GET TO READ HIS OFFICIAL BIOGRAPHY. JUST A FEW WEEKS BEFORE HIS DEATH, PRINCE ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR HIS FIRST AUTOBIOGRAPHY, AND, IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, THE BOOK'S PUBLISHER SAYS IT SHOULD BE COMING OUT LATER THIS YEAR. CAN YOU NAME ANY PRINCE SONG?



2. HAPPY 44TH BIRTHDAY TO SPICE GIRL-TURNED CLOTHING DESIGNER VICTORIA BECKHAM. SHE IS KNOWN AS THIS SPICE GIRL.

POSH



3. LIAM PAYNE JUST GAVE ONE DIRECTION FANS HOPE, THEY MAY ONE DAY GET BACK TOGETHER. WHAT YEAR DID THE BAND GO ON HIATUS? 2015, 2016 OR 2017?

JANUARY 2016



4. ACTOR, HARRY ANDERSON HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 65. HE WAS BEST KNOWN FOR HIS ROLE AS JUDGE _____, ON THE SHOW NIGHT COURT. FIRST AND LAST NAME PLEASE.

JUDGE HARRY STONE



5. A NEW TRAILER FOR “INCREDIBLES 2” WAS JUST RELEASED, AND PEOPLE ARE LOSING THEIR MINDS. BY THE WAY, THE MOVIE HITS THEATERS ON JUNE 15TH. BACK IN 2004, WHO VOICED MR. INCEDIBLE IN THE ORIGINAL ANIMATED FILM, “THE INCREDIBLES”?

CRAIG T NELSON