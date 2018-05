Do You Know The Answer To THIS Boy Band Question?

1. “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” CONTINUED IT’S DOMINANCE AT THE BOX OFFICE OVER THE WEEKEND, BUT THAT MIGHT COME TO A HAULT. THIS WEEK, “DEADPOOL 2” OPENS. WHICH ACTOR, MARRIED TO BLAKE LIVELY, PLAYS THE ROLE OF DEADPOOL?

RYAN REYNOLDS



2. CAVS, WELL, THEY DID NOT WIN YESTERDAY. THEY GOT PUNISHED BY THE BOSTON CELTICS 108-83. THEY PLAY AGAIN TOMORROW NIGHT IN BOSTON. WHICH YEAR DID THEY WIN THE NBA CHAMPIONSHIP? 2015? 2016? OR 2017?

2016



3. THE OHIO ATTORNEY GENERAL RULES THAT THE “QUEEN OF HEARTS” GAME AT THE GRAYTON ROAD TAVERN APPEARS TO BE LEGAL. HOW MANY CARDS IN A DECK OF CARDS? 52? 60? 76?

52



4. OSCAR NOMINATED ACTOR MICHAEL KEATON GAVE HIS COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS AT KENT STATE OVER THE WEEKEND. THE BIG NEWS WAS THAT HE ENDED THE SPEECH WITH TWO WORDS…”I’M BATMAN”, AND THE CROWD ERUPTED. HIS OSCAR NOMINATION WAS FOR BEST ACTOR FOR THIS 2014 FILM.

BIRDMAN OR (THE UNEXPECTED VIRTUE OF IGNORANCE)



5. DANNY WOOD IS A BIRTHDAY BOY TODAY. WHO IS DANNY WOOD? WELL, YOU TELL ME. HE’S EITHER A MEMBER OF NKOTB? O’TOWN? OR THE BACKSTREET BOYS.

NKOTB